TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. TSR has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 59.26% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter.
About TSR (Get Rating)
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
