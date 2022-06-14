TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.45. TSS shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.