TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.26

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.26 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 192.20 ($2.33). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 195.40 ($2.37), with a volume of 747,090 shares traded.
TTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.28) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.48).
The firm has a market cap of £344.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.26.
About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
Recommended Stories
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.