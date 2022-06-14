TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.26

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.26 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 192.20 ($2.33). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 195.40 ($2.37), with a volume of 747,090 shares traded.

TTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.28) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 287 ($3.48).

The firm has a market cap of £344.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.26.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.44), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($96,372.17). Also, insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £76,125 ($92,395.92).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

