TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 370.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 498,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TTEC by 151.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $14,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $10,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.