Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Sells C$1,228,624.12 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total value of C$1,228,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,567,079.25.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$65.21 per share, with a total value of C$326,029.44.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.

Tucows stock traded up C$1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.33. 5,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$660.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.64. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of C$54.70 and a one year high of C$116.94.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

