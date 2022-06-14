TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,773,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the May 15th total of 4,770,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,591.0 days.

TUIFF stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. TUI has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Get TUI alerts:

About TUI (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.