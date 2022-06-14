Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the May 15th total of 33,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tuniu in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOUR stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.15.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

