Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.62

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 20750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

TKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $766.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 286,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

