TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TSP opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. TuSimple has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.95.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,794,000 after buying an additional 3,142,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,806,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,442,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after buying an additional 1,891,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 1,580,884 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

