Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $321.92 and last traded at $321.92, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $337.52.

Specifically, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.12 and a 200-day moving average of $434.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.