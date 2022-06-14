Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $339.37

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.37 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.31). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.34), with a volume of 309,608 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 420 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 339.37. The stock has a market cap of £539.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

In related news, insider Helen Clatworthy acquired 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($24,111.64). Also, insider Paul Withers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($63,114.46). Insiders purchased a total of 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,058 in the last three months.

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

