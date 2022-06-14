TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW) Short Interest Up 50.7% in May

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 337,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZPSW opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

