U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 32.6% in May

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

USEG opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USEG shares. TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.