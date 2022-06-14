U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $13.48

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.70. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 6,780 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SLCA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $13,347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after acquiring an additional 508,648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

