U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 138,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in U.S. Silica by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

