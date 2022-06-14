Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.99

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 463186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.