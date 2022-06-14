Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBQU opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

