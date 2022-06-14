Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $249.22 and last traded at $249.73. Approximately 64,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 101,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.62.

Ubiquiti ( NASDAQ:UI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($1.19). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 2,339.52% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $358.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

About Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

