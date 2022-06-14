UBS Group Reiterates “£101” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £101 ($122.59) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($145.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($145.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($139.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($139.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £105.46 ($128.00).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 9,777 ($118.67) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($97.45) and a 12-month high of £110 ($133.51). The firm has a market cap of £151.49 billion and a PE ratio of -169.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,380.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

