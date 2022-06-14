Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 854,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Udemy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,948,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,541,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,908,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.