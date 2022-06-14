UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 977,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,524,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.45 million and a P/E ratio of -26.07.

UEX (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UEX Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

