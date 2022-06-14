Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $105.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,804,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after buying an additional 249,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
