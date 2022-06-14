Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $105.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,804,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,513,000 after buying an additional 269,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after buying an additional 249,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

