UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 818,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

