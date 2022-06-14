Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given New €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($70.83) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

UNBLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($85.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

OTCMKTS UNBLF traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $96.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

