Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Down 31.5% in May

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UNB stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

