United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

