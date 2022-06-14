United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.

Shares of UNFI opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.57.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

