United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Short Interest Update

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of USBL opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. United States Basketball League has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Get United States Basketball League alerts:

About United States Basketball League (Get Rating)

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on exploring strategic alternatives. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Milford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Basketball League Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Basketball League and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.