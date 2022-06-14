United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Short Interest Update

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of USBL opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. United States Basketball League has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
About United States Basketball League (Get Rating)
