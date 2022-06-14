United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $115.69

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.69, but opened at $112.75. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $112.60, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $638.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 19.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

