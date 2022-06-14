United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE X opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after buying an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

