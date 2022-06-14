Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.00. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.