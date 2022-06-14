Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.07. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

