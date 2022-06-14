UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares were up 7.4% on Tuesday after Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $5.70. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. UP Fintech traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 46,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,772,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in UP Fintech by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 498,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 422,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UP Fintech (TIGR)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.