Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.31. Urban One shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 205,160 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%.

In other Urban One news, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $380,704.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $182,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock worth $611,730. 50.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Urban One by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

