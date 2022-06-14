Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 36.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

