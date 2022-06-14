USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

USCB Financial stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $239.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

