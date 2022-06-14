Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.87

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 33161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1176 per share. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

