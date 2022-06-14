Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.89

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.89 and traded as low as $67.73. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.06, with a volume of 26,336,308 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

