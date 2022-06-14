UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTSI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

