Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 21374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Specifically, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $19,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

