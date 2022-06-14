Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

