Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $166.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,640,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

