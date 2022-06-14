Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading 7% Higher

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

