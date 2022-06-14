Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $16.12

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $16.89. Valneva shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

