Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $16.12

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.12, but opened at $16.89. Valneva shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 2 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
