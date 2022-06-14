Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading Down 5.8%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.85 and last traded at $52.85. Approximately 374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Value Line by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Value Line by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

