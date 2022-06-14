Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $55,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,299,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $39,767,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $24,781,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

