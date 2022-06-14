Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $226.26

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $226.26 and last traded at $228.20, with a volume of 3346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCR. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

