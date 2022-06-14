Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $177.81

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $177.81 and last traded at $177.81, with a volume of 2648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

