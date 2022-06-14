Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $141.12

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.12 and last traded at $141.71, with a volume of 42904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

