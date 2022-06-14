Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.01

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.01 and last traded at $105.01, with a volume of 9052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

